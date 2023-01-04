How Marvel Stars Responded to Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident—Chris Evans Called Him ‘Tough As Nails’

Scroll To See More Images

Sending heroic love. Chris Evans sent Jeremy Renner well wishes in his recovery. In Renner’s first Instagram post since his snowplow accident, many of his Marvel co-stars responded to send him love and called him a true superhero.

Renner was hospitalized after a “weather-related” accident on January 1, 2023. In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to “a traumatic injury” around the Mount Rose Highway near Reno, Nevada on Sunday morning. The Hawkeye star was helping a neighbor who was stuck in their car after getting out of his snowplow. The heavy piece of machinery accidentally ran over one of Jeremy’s legs and he lost a lot of blood as a result. His neighbor, who’s a doctor, was able to apply a tourniquet until paramedics arrived. “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from Renner’s spokesperson read, per CNN. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor posted an update about his condition on his Instagram. He took the photo in his hospital bed with scratches while he was on oxygen. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he captioned the post and it garnered millions of likes in the span of hours. Here’s what Chris Evans and his Marvel co-stars responded to Jeremy Renner’s accident.

How did Chris Evans & Marvel stars respond to Jeremy Renner’s accident?

How did Chris Evans and other Marvel stars respond to Jeremy Renner’s accident? Fellow Avenger Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, commented on Renner’s post: “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️.” Evans wasn’t the only Chris who sent his well wishes to Hawkeye, the rest of the Marvel Chrises commented too. Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

As well as the two original Avengers, Chris Pratt who leads the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as Starlord commented, “Continued prayers your way brutha ♥️” Fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo who plays The Hulk made an Instagram story for his co-star, being one of the first to comment on Renner’s accident. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories. “Please send healing goodness his way.” Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron and beyond, wrote “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.” Josh Brolin who played overall MCU villain Thanos commented, “Close but no cigar. You’re blessed. Quick recovery, brother. ❤️”

Renner’s co-stars in the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye also sent their love. Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Hawkeye’s protegé Kate Bishop commented, “Come on partner!! Thank God you’re healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery.” Fra Fee, who played villain Kazi Kazimierczak, in the series wrote, “Mate been thinking of you and sending massive healing vibes. Ur a feckin hero. Xx”

Numerous Marvel directors also poured in their love for the recovering Renner. The Russo Brothers, who directed several MCU movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War, commented “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.” James Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, commented with a set of supporting emojis, “❤️🙌” Gunn also tweeted, “My heart is with Jeremy Renner.” Thor: Love and Thunder and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi wrote, “My brother I love you”

S.H.E.I.L.D agents who also supported Renner include Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D Ming-Na Wen and Avengers star Colbie Smulders, who played Agent Maria Hill. Tara Strong who voiced Miss Minutes on the Disney+ show Loki and also starred in National Lampoon’s Senior Trip with Renner in 1989 sent her love on Twitter “My sweet Jer. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

Marvel stars weren’t the only ones to send Renner their support. Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher, Penelope Cruz, Jimmy Fallon, Heidi Klum, Vanessa Hudgens and Orlando Bloom among others commented on Renner’s post and sent their regards and a speedy recovery. “Brother u r a superhero to all of us,” music producer and DJ Steve Aoki wrote upon hearing the news of Renner’s recovery. “U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!”

Renner underwent two surgeries to address his injuries and he remains in a critical but stable condition. “His injuries are extensive,” his publicist told CNN. “As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Renner was the only person involved in the accident, officials said.

A rep of Renner told People that the Hurt Locker star was trying to help his neighbors for the holiday. They reported that Renner was moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending the new year together. He was also helping clear out the snow from his neighbor’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall. So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out.”

Reno Mayor Hillary Shieve, who is a friend of Renner, praised his efforts in helping out his community to the local newspaper the Reno Gazette Journal. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others. This was near his home on the Mt. Rose Highway, 25 minutes from downtown Reno.“ He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’” said Schieve. “There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys but most of it you would never know he is doing.”