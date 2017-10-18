Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Might Be Back Together, and We’re Screaming

Last summer was a hard one for celebrity couples, with fan favorites like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris breaking up. But, when one door closes, another opens—or in this case, reopens. Chris Evans (a different Marvel Chris) and his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate are reportedly back together after splitting in February.

According to Us Weekly, Evans and Slate, who dated for nine months until calling it quits earlier this year, were spotted on back-to-back dinner dates in Atlanta, Georgia last week. On Friday, the two were seen at a restaurant in central Atlanta where, according to eyewitnesses, they seemed very couple-like.

“They seemed like a couple,” a source told Us Weekly. “[They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date.”

The two hung out again on Saturday at Better Half, another trendy Atlanta restaurant, with Evans’s “The Avengers” co-star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey. The foursome apparently made such an impact on the staff that the chefs took a post-dinner selfie with them in the kitchen. “Sometimes we have the chance to feed heroes. Last night, it was these exceptional gents,” Better Half captioned the photo.

And though Slate was noticeably missing from the photo—likely to keep the shot with just the two Marvel men— another Us Weekly onlooker reported that her and Evans “looked very much together.”

According to Us Weekly, the actors split mutually and amicably in February, and have remained friends ever since. In an interview with Marie Claire months after the break up, Slate told the magazine that Evans “was so precious” to her.

However, it’s important to note that nothing is official, and until Evans and Slate confirm the news themselves, everything is technically speculation. Still, if these observations mean anything, it’s that it’s a telling sign that Captain America might be off the market.