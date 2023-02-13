Chris Brown Just Reacted to Rihanna’s Pregnancy at the Super Bowl—Where They Stand Now

Supportive exes? Chris Brown reacted to Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement. The “Under the Influence” artist congratulated his ex on her surprise during her Super Bowl Half Time performance.

Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child after she announced it wearing a red jumpsuit at her Super Bowl halftime show on February 12, 2023. A source told Us Weekly that the couple was “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast.” They continued, “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!” Another source told People that Rihanna was “super excited to confirm” the pregnancy. “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” says the insider. The source also notes A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, “wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer. She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together.”

So what was Chris Brown’s reaction to Rihanna’s second pregnancy? Read more below to find out.

How did Chris Brown react to Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement?

In an Instagram story during the Half Time performance, he posted a simple message on his Instagram story. “Go girl,” he wrote, along with a heart and prayer hand emojis.

The message is similar to when Rihanna gave birth to her first baby in May 2022. Chris posted a story that had only text and emojis seemingly directed toward his ex-girlfriend. “Congratulations,” the story said with a pregnant woman emoji and heart and prayer hands emojis. The now-deleted story made fans speculate what the relationship between Rihanna and Chris is now.

An insider close to Chris revealed to HollywoodLife on May 20, 2022, that Chris simply wanted to wish Rihanna and her current partner A$AP Rocky well for their newborn baby. “Posting it on his story is his way of reaching out but still being respectful,” the insider shared. “He knows she will hear about it and he’s sure that she’ll be happy because he’s letting her and the world know that he’s sending nothing but good vibes and it’s true, Chris is genuinely happy for her. There was a time when it would have been hard for him to handle Rihanna having a baby with another man, but he’s grown now, all that baggage is behind him. Now, it’s nothing but love and respect.”

The insider continued, “Becoming a parent has been the greatest gift Chris has ever known, and he knows Rihanna will experience the same feelings. He didn’t feel comfortable texting her, so he thought it would be appropriate to congratulate her and Rocky on social media. He’s not trying to step on toes but is truly happy for her and just wanted to send his best.”

Rihanna and Chris broke up in 2009 after Chris physically assaulted her before the Grammy Awards. The two briefly reunited in 2012 but broke things off for good in 2013. In February 2009, Rihanna obtained a restraining order against Chris after he physically assaulted her before the 2009 Grammy Awards. The two had been dating for almost two years at the time of the assault. In February 2011, Rihanna agreed to drop the restraining order and she and Chris reunited in 2012 only to split a year later in 2013. In her interview with Oprah, Rihanna confirmed that the rumors of her and Chris’ recent reunion in St. Tropez were true. “We went to a mutual friend’s party on a yacht,” she said. “It’s awkward because I still love him. My stomach drops. I have to maintain this poker face and not let it get to the outer part of me. I have to maintain that and suppress it and interpret it and understand it and understand that it’s not going to go away. That is peaceful. If you don’t understand those feelings, you can make a lot of mistakes.”

She continued, “He’s in a relationship of his own,” Rihanna said. “I’m single. But we have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order’s been dropped. We’ve just worked on it little by little. It has not been easy.” Chris has since welcomed three children of his own, Royalty, 7, Aeko Catori, 2 and Lovely Symphani, born in 2022.

Rihanna, debuted her first baby bump for the first time in January 2022 during a photoshoot alongside ASAP Rocky, in Harlem, NY. In the photos—which you can see here—the Anti singer wore low-rise jeans and a long pink puffer jacket, which she unbuttoned past her belly button to show off her growing bump. ASAP, for his part, wore a denim varsity jacket and leather pants, and could be seen kissing Rih on the forehead in one of the shots.

In May 2021, ASAP discussed their relationship for the first time in an interview with GQ for their June/July 2021 issue. The “1Train” rapper openly gushed about his “lady,” calling her “the love of my life” during the interview. “[It’s] so much better when you got the one,” he also told the magazine at the time. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

The “Babushka Boi” rapper also hinted at his plans for starting a family with Rih. When asked about his thoughts on fatherhood, ASAP replied, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.” While he didn’t mention the Fenty founder outright, ASAP did reflect on what kind of dad he would be—and how he imagined his future child would turn out. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he said. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna, for her part, spoke about her desire to be a mother. “I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years],” the lingerie designer told Vogue in 2020. “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em.” She also revealed to Interview Magazine in 2019 that she wanted children “more than anything in life.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

