Chris Brown’s Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Wears a Rihanna-Like Outfit in Karmaloop’s New Lookbook

Rihanna‘s “Navy” (her devoted—and fanatical—supporters) consistently target one person on social media: Chris Brown‘s on-again-off-again girlfriend, model Karrueche Tran, who he began dating again directly following his latest split with RiRi earlier this year. In fact, Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde has even called out Tran—hurling a racial slur at her on Twitter.

Tran seems to brush off the negativity and continues to land work, recently scoring a Fall 2013 lookbook campaign for online streetwear retailer Karmaloop. The half-Vietnamese stunner does look gorgeous in the shoot, but we can’t help but note that this ensemble definitely looks like something Rihanna would rock.

As we know, RiRi loves a dress with a good slit directly down the middle, and recently designed a nearly identical pair of shoes (which resemble the iconic Manolo Blahnik Timberland boots) for her latest collection with British high street brand River Island.

Obviously, we’re not saying this was on purpose whatsoever—but it’s clear now that Brown has a type when it comes to his girlfriends, and it includes a serious penchant for streetwear and a love of tattoos.

Take a look at the full lookbook here and let us know what you think!