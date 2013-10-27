Chris Brown Jailed on Felony Assault Charge

After hosting a self-described “homecoming” party at Washington D.C. club The Park, Chris Brown and his bodyguard Christopher Hollosy were both arrested on charges of felony assault, after an altercation with another man that took place at approximately 4:25 a.m. outside of D.C.’s W Hotel.

Since Brown is currently on probation in the state of California following his February 2009 arrest after beating girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the Grammy Awards, Brown has been jailed for violating the terms of his probation, according to CNN. He already violated said probation twice in the past year, resulting in his having to complete an additional 1,000 hours of community service. There’s no telling what a felony charge will mean for his civil standing—but it’s certainly not good.

Brown just can’t seem to stay out of trouble, and has a storied history with outbursts and violence. In 2011, you might recall, he stormed off set at an interview with “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts, before breaking through the window in his dressing room. And while, during that interview, he claimed to be “past that stage in his life,” it would seem based on last night’s events that he is still haunted by his violent tendencies.

