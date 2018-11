Last week, Chris Brown announced his comeback tour and, “leaked” a collage of images from his video shoot. Today, Brown debuted his new music video for his song, “I Can Transform Ya.”

The music video opens up with Chris Brown transforming in the most literal of senses from a racecar to himself. Cut to Lil’ Wayne playing what appears to be a plastic guitar from Guitar Hero. Then lather, rinse and repeat….

Optimus Prime is going to be PISSED when he sees this.