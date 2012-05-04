Chris Brown Gets Creepy By Creating Toys & Pop Art

My, my, isn’t Chris Brown just a jack-of-all-trades? This one couldn’t get any creepier in our eyes.

On Wednesday, the star launched his exclusive sculpture collaboration with artist Ron English titled, wait for it… “Dum English” at the Toy Art Gallery in Los Angeles. That same day, Brown showed off the artsy side of him at another gallery, exhibiting his “contemporary pop art” pieces.

This may all sound weird to you, considering Brown’s past and reputation. But, do not fret because proceeds from his toy line are going to his charity that helps fund art programs. It may be a great cause, but Chris Brown is the last person on this earth I’d ever associate with children and artwork. He already makes music and that’s a form of art in itself. Why the toys? WHY?!

What do you think of Mr. Brown’s new career path? Yay or nay? Leave us a comment below with your thoughts and be sure to check out the gallery above! His work is actually pretty sick.