Chris Brown Banned From The UK, Get The Alexa Chung Mulberry Bag For Cheap?

American radio stations may be letting Chris Brown back into the spotlight, but the UK is having none of it. British officials denied the R&B star entry into the country as part of a planned European tour. Team Rihanna has cause to celebrate. (E! News)

Jil Sander is finally opening up about her not entirely un-nasty 2004 fashion divorce from Prada, plus she’s sticking with her story that her relationship with Japanese mass retailer Uniqlo was meant to be, telling Vogue UK, “And maybe it is destiny that I am doing it for more people I feel it is a little bit like a present.”

Goodbye Herms, hello Levis? Jean Paul Gaultier collaborated on a denim line for the American heritage brand, but as of now it’s for Japan only. (Styleite)

Looking for a little mid-day six-pack eye candy? The Frisky has a round-up of the top 25 soccer studs just in time for the start of the World Cup.

Insider drama! A CFDA member is calling foul on Joseph Altuzarra for some Fall 2010 looks that are suspiciously similar to Tom Ford’s 2003 collection for Gucci. (Daily Front Row)

The Alexa bag on the cheap? Sounds good to us, Mulberry is joining a long list of high-profile Target collaborators with a new accessories collection launching October 10. (WWD)

