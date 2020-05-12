Don’t Worry ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ Fans, Bri & Chris Have a Happy Ending

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Bachelor Nation wants to know: Are Chris and Bri still together after Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart? Ratings for ABC’s latest Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, have been so-so since it premiered in April, but there is one positive: The show introduced us to the cute couple that is Chris and Bri.

Chris and Bri haven’t had as much screen time as other LTYH couples (ahem, Jamie and Trevor), but the two have won over the hearts of viewers since episode 1 when Chris sat at the piano and Bri sang along. Adorbs. So far, the couple has performed romantic covers of Leon Bridges’ “Beyond” and other love songs, and according to Reality Steve’s spoilers, there is still a lot more about the couple’s love story to learn.

(Again, spoilers are ahead.) Curious to know if Bri and Chris make it to the end? Well, they not only make it to the finale, but they win the whole show. Yes, Bri and Chris are the winners of LYTH season 1. Reality Steve tweeted in February that Chris and Bri (along with Trevor and Jamie) were the final two couples who performed in front of judges Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Jewel, Rita Wilson and Taye Diggs. For their final performance, Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran, and the judges chose them as the show’s winner after a lackluster performance from Jamie and Trevor. (Long story short, Trevor said he was falling in love with Jamie, but not in love with her, which didn’t sit well with Kaitlyn.) In comparison, Bri and Chris told each other that they loved each other before their final performance and became the first couple on the show to do so.

Unlike other Bachelor shows, it doesn’t seem like Bri and Chris are engaged. (Maybe that’s something Chris Harrison is saving for a quarantine edition of an “After the Final Rose” episode.) Now for the real question: Are they still together? It seems like it! Since the show premiered, both Bri and Chris have posted photos of each other on Instagram (and tagged each other), so it seems like they at least have a friendly relationship if they’ve broken up. However, we’re leaning toward the side that they’re still together from their captions: “One last hug before showtime 🤗.” “Darling so it goes, some things are meant to be.”

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

