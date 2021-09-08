Here’s Whether Bachelor in Paradise’s Chris & Alana Are Still Together After They Were Accused of Dating Before the Show

Since they were told to “get the f—k out” on BiP, Bachelor Nation members have wanted to know if Chris and Alana from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 are still together or whether their relationship ended right then and there on the beach in Mexico.

Chris and Alana are two of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love with each other. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that there will be a lot of drama and romance. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

And for those who have watched past Bachelor in Paradise seasons, Joe Amabile, who was on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and returned for season 7, told the “Click Bait” podcast July that the current season is more “insane” and “intense” than his first. “I wasn’t expecting to be original cast,” he said. “I forgot all of what Paradise is about and it is a wild ride, and this season is insane. It really is. … It almost was, like, every day got more and more intense.” He continued, “It was a lot different than my first time. It was wild.”

As for those who wonder how much Bachelor in Paradise is real, guest host Lance Bass told Us Weekly in August that the drama is very, very real. “I was surprised to see how real everything was, because, you know, those shows can probably get very heavily produced,” he said. “[I thought,] ‘They’ve been on the franchise before, it’s like they come in kind of like actors.’ Like, ‘OK, I know what y’all need. Let’s do this.’”

But back to Chris and Alana. Are Chris and Alana still together after Bachelor in Paradise season 7? Did they date before the showr? Read on for everything we know about Chris and Alana’s relationship pre-Bachelor in Paradise and whether they’re still dating now.

Who is Chris from Bachelor in Paradise?

Chris Conran, a 28-year-old landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah, was eliminated on night one of The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. According to what’s believed to be his Linkedin, Chris has worked as a sales and marketing representative at Stack Rock Group since April 2019. Before that, he had jobs at companies like SilencerCo, Slide the City, Tricked Out Accessories and The Dirty Dash & Color Me Rad. He graduated from Utah Valley University in 2015 with a degree in communications, public relations and image management.

In his Bachelorette bio, Chris revealed that his most recent relationship “ended in heartbreak” and he’s ready to find love again. “Chris works in landscaping and is hoping his relationship with Clare will bloom like the perfect rose. After his last serious relationship ended in heartbreak, Chris was unsure if he was meant for true love. It took some time to pick up the pieces, but now Chris says he has his groove back,” his bio read. “Chris hopes to find a woman who is sharp and witty but also easygoing. She also must love to travel because Chris’ goal in life is to travel to 200 countries, and he currently has 180 to go before meeting his target. When asked to describe himself as a lover, Chris says, “I like to think I’m good at what I do.” This is good to hear because, one day, Chris hopes to have three or four kids so he has a good reason to rock a minivan. Will Clare be ready to join him in the mini as he reaches for his goals? Only time will tell.”

Who is Alana from Bachelor in Paradise?

Alana Milne, a 27-year-old photographer from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. She was eliminated in week two. According to her Linkedin, Alana has worked as an executive assistant and project manager at Milne Studio in Toronto since 2016. Before that, she was the founder and creative director of Puff the Label.

In her Bachelor bio, Alana listed “adventure” as the “key component” she wants in a future relationship. “Alana has always taken the road less traveled. Instead of taking the traditional college path after high school, Alana leaned into her desire for adventure and moved to Europe where she enrolled in different programs throughout Europe,” her bio reads. “She calls this decision her greatest accomplishment yet because it took her on a journey of self-discovery and exploration that really shaped her into the independent woman she is today. Adventure is definitely a key component to Alana’s life—her latest one being a move to Toronto completely on a whim. When Alana isn’t off exploring the world, she loves spending her free time sipping bubbles at local wineries, painting or cooking, and is here with hopes of finding a man to share in the everyday pleasures of life. Will this journey be the greatest adventure of her life? We can’t wait to find out!”

For her fun facts, Alana listed the following.

Is the queen of puns.

Moved to Europe after high school.

Loves spending the holidays with her mom making homemade fettucine and watching “The Holiday”.

Did Chris and Alana date before Bachelor in Paradise?

So…did Chris and Alana date before Bachelor in Paradise season 7? Chris joined Bachelor in Paradise in week 2, while Alana joined in week 3. They reunited on Bachelor in Paradise at a party in week 3 hosted by guest host Tituss Burgess, which also included other contestants like Jessenia, who was coupled up with Chris at the time. During the party, Chris and Alana kissed within moments of seeing each other again, which led Jessenia and other contestants to wonder if they dated before the season. When Alana arrived at the beach the next day, she asked Chris on a date, which led to more suspicion that the two were together before the show. Joe also claimed that Chris asked him how he became popular on the Bachelor franchise, while Jessenia told other contestants that Alana questioned her about Instagram followers. Chris and Alana, for their part, claimed to be friends before Bachelor in Paradise but didn’t have a romantic connection until they arrived on the beach.

When Chris and Alana came back from their date, however, they were confronted by Jessenia, Riley, Joe and Maurissa who told them to “get the f—k out” and accused them, specifically Chris, of going on Bachelor in Paradise for “clout.” Chris later told Alana that he wanted to leave Bachelor in Paradise with her. While Alana decided to leave Bachelor in Paradise with him, she told him that she wasn’t ready to commit to him after going on one date. In the end, Chris and Alana left in separate cars.

After the episode, Alana took to her Instagram Story to respond to claims she and Chris dated before Bachelor in Paradise. “if you’re one of the many continuing to direct send me hate, please stop,” she wrote. “I didn’t have a plan or a pre existing relationship with chris going into paradise. i really was just excited to experience it, like everyone else there. the messages I continue to receive are quite hurtful. I urge you to realize you’re sending these hateful messages to a real human being.”

She continued,” you saw a short edited version of me on a tv show. that’s not me blaming an edit. but none of you know the real me. so please try to be kind. it’s a lot an it’s not anything I realized I signed up for. I came on the show with pure intentions and the rest was out of my control. be good to one another & please leave me alone.”

Are Chris and Alana from Bachelor in Paradise still together?

So…are Chris and Alana from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 still together? The answer is no. According to Reality Steve, Chris and Alana left Bachelor in Paradise, in fact, single. Still, they remain friends. Both Chris and Alana follow each other on Instagram, and after their elimination episode, Chris took to his Instagram Story to post a screenshot anti-bullying resources with the caption, “@alanaamilne in case you need it. keep your head up” with a heart emoji. (Jessenia, for her part, doesn’t follow Chris on Instagram, though he follows her, so it seems like they’re still not on good terms.) For more Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers, click here.

Because Chris and Alana quit Bachelor in Paradise, this means they’re not one of the three couples who got engaged in the finale. Those couples are Joe and Serena P.; Kenny and Mari; and Riley and Maurissa. (Click here for more about Bachelor in Paradise season 7’s winners.)

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

