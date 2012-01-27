Chow Down With ‘The Dead Celebrity Cookbook’

Despite what many may believe about the crazy kids here at StyleCaster, we do enjoy an afternoon of culinary exploration and the joys of concocting messes in the kitchen. We may burn grilled cheese and overcook pasta, but at least we try, right?

So when we caught wind of The Dead Celebrity Cookbook from the good people over at The Hollywood Reporter, it became clear that it was time to grab our wooden spoons and oven mitts and head back into the kitchen.

Frank DeCaro collected recipes from iconic stars — all dead of course — and packaged them together in this neat little tome, which is a hilarious mix of outdated cooking styles and strange Hollywood characters. We were sold after reading the first sentence of the book’s description:

If you’ve ever fantasized about feasting on Frank Sinatra‘s Barbecued Lamb, lunching on Lucille Ball‘s “Chinese-y Thing,” diving ever-so-neatly into Joan Crawford’s Poached Salmon, or wrapping your lips around Rock Hudson‘s cannoli and really, who hasn’t? hold on to your oven mitts!

We’re always game for a sly sexual reference and a little Frank Sinatra, and we’re sure we’re not alone. So head over to Amazon, snag yourself a copy and let us know which recipe you decided to try!