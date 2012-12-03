Chopard Pays Tribute To Marilyn Monroe (And You Can Too)

Chopard and Marilyn Monroe—a match made in diamond heaven if you ask us. After all, remember it was Monroe who sang “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” in the 1953 film “Gentleman Prefer Blondes.” One way that the brand has paid tribute to the late star is that Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele created a necklace and matching earrings for Eva Herzigova for Cannes Film Festival opening night this year. The 18-carat white gold necklace that was part of the set took 980 hours to create.

The fine jewelry brand is also using social media to pay tribute to the icon (which means everyone can get in on the Monroe action). “Marilyn Forever,” a never before seen series of photographs by Milton Greene, from the private collection of the photographer, can now be viewed on Chopard.com. Chopard has also launched a Marilyn Monroe Quiz on Facebook for US Facebook users. A quiz winner will walk away with one of the five photos from the Marilyn collection featured on the site (seriously, we are dying to win). You will be able to find clues to answer the questions on Chopard’s site on a page dedicated to the Marilyn exhibition and the Marilyn Tribute Set.

For more information visit Chopard.com.