It’s Official: Choker Necklaces Are a Trend Again

If you think ’90s clothing is haunting you now—crop tops, overalls, combat boots, ripped jeans—get ready because the decade’s accessories are coming for you, too. Namely, chokers.

Everyone from Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus to top fashion bloggers have been rocking the super-tight necklace this year in various forms—tattoo chokers, metal chokers or those covered with dainty little flowers—it’s clear they’re on the way back in, although finding modern versions that don’t look retro can be hard to find.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite chokers that you can buy online along with some serious celebrity and blogger inspiration to get you started!

