It’s Official: Choker Necklaces Are a Trend Again

If you think ’90s clothing is haunting you now—crop tops, overalls, combat boots, ripped jeans—get ready because the decade’s accessories are coming for you, too. Namely, chokers.
Everyone from Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus to top fashion bloggers have been rocking the super-tight necklace this year in various forms—tattoo chokers, metal chokers or those covered with dainty little flowers—it’s clear they’re on the way back in, although finding modern versions that don’t look retro can be hard to find.
That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite chokers that you can buy online along with some serious celebrity and blogger inspiration to get you started!
Click through the slideshow to get on the trend train with this ‘90s comeback.
A model wears a choker during the Carven Spring 2014 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Photo:
WireImage
Rita Ora posted an Instagram selfie rocking a stretchy choker.
Photo: Instagram/@ritaora
Limited Edition Bow & Faux Pearl Choker Necklace; $16 at asos.com
Fashion blogger Dylana Suarez rocks an edgy look accessorized with a cool metal choker.
Photo: Color Me Nana
Christina Caradona of Trop Rouge, is without a doubt a fan of the '90s choker trend. She's constantly seen rocking them on her blog.
Photo: Trop Rouge
ASOS '90s Tattoo Choker Necklace; $8 at asos.com
Fashion blogger, Nadia Aboulhosn, styled her choker with a casual tee and sexy sandals.
Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn
Limited Edition Colour Bar Choker Necklace; $19 at asos.com
If Miley Cyrus is rocking one, we want one too. The pop singer stepped out in a choker and hardly anything else.
Photo: Getty
Beyoncé made an appearance decked out in chains—one of those being a gold choker.
Photo:
James Devaney/WireImage
If you aren't crazy about the '90s style chokers, try out a plain metal one like fashion blogger and model Natalie Suarez did.
Photo: Natalie Off Duty
Choke Me Till Were Back in the 90's Chokers; $6 at etsy.com
This UK fashion blogger of Fashion Fake sported a 90s style choker with no shame.
Photo: Fashion Fake
Karissa Sparke, blogger at Tom Girl and Threads, opted for a more beachy choker in this outfit post.
Photo: Tom Girl And Threads
It seems that lately Kylie Jenner has been the queen of sporting '90s looks from crop tops to this choker that we love.
Photo: StarStyle
New York blogger, Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What, styles her choker with jeans and flats.
Photo: We Wore What