Gross or Amazing: Crest Is Launching Chocolate-Flavored Toothpaste

Next time you take a trip to the toothpaste aisle at your preferred local drug store, you might notice a different graduation as you walk past the more traditional flavors. You might spot mint, spearmint, a couple of fruit-flavored pastes, and then, further down the way, something new: chocolate? The folks over at Crest have just announced “Mint Chocolate Trek” as the brand’s newest flavor.

The wacky flavor is part of a new capsule collection Crest is launching called “Be Adventurous.” It also includes two other flavors: Vanilla Mint Spark and Lime Spearmint Zest (the latter of which we’re actually interested in). The line is launching the first week of February, and each tube will retail for $4.99. (That’s about 70 cents more than your standard mint-flavored tube.)

What say you? Would you be down to incorporate flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and lime into your pre-bedtime routine? Personally, we’d be open to trying it, but we are still committed to the fresh feeling and taste of using classic mint flavors. Sound off in the comments below!