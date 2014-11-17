Brace Yourself: We Might Be Facing a Chocolate Shortage

Brace yourself for this piece of news: There might be a chocolate shortage on the horizon, according to two of the biggest chocolate makers, Mars, Inc. and Barry Callebaut, the Washing Post is reporting.

After you’re done checking your secret-stash drawer, you’ll probably wonder how and why we’re facing a potential shortage. Well, apparently we’re consuming far more cocoa than farmers are producing, which has been creating a deficit—the biggest one in 50 years.

Several factors have played a role in the decreasing supply including dry weather in West Africa, where the majority of cocoa is produced, and fungal disease, which has been impacting cocoa plants. Because of these conditions, many farmers have been abandoning the plant, and because of that, production has dropped by between 30 to 40 percent in recent years.

On the flip side, demand for chocolate has only gone up by as much as much as 60 percent since 2012, experts estimate. By 2020, the situation could be particularly dire, which is why a group in Central Africa is working on a tree that can produce seven times more cocoa beans than a standard tree, but that’s still a work in progress.