15 Addictively Good, No-Bake Chocolate Desserts

15 Addictively Good, No-Bake Chocolate Desserts

Alert, chocaholics: It’s time to give the Haagen Dazs and Lindt a rest, and make some of your own magical goodness at home. And because it’s hot as hell right now, we only found recipes that are super-easy and don’t require you to turn on your oven at all. Can I get a YASSS?

Go ahead: Make and devour all 15 of these chocolatey cookies, fudgesicles, ice cream cakes, eclairs, cobblers, bars, and beyond—because chocolate should be appreciated in all its many forms.

Classic Chocolate No-Bake Cookies

Add a Pinch

Mini Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Mocha Fudge and Coconut Tarts

Half Baked Harvest

No Bake Vegan Chocolate Coconut Bites

Beaming Baker

Chocolate Peanut Butter Popsicles

Chocolate Covered Katie

No-Bake Chocolate Strawberries and Cream Pie

The Recipe Critic

No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Texan Erin

No-Bake Creamy Chocolate Cheesecake

Mel's Kitchen Café

Chocolate Mint Greek Yogurt Pops

Country Cleaver

No-Bake Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake

Erren's Kitchen

Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Cake

Flavorite

Healthy Homemade Chocolate Fudgesicles with Superfood Sprinkles

Rawmanda

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Through Her Looking Glass

Chocolate Covered Banana Pops

The Healthy Maven

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars

The Recipe Critic

No Bake Oreo Mint Cheesecake

Yummiest Food

