15 Addictively Good, No-Bake Chocolate Desserts

Alert, chocaholics: It’s time to give the Haagen Dazs and Lindt a rest, and make some of your own magical goodness at home. And because it’s hot as hell right now, we only found recipes that are super-easy and don’t require you to turn on your oven at all. Can I get a YASSS?

Go ahead: Make and devour all 15 of these chocolatey cookies, fudgesicles, ice cream cakes, eclairs, cobblers, bars, and beyond—because chocolate should be appreciated in all its many forms.