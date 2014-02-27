StyleCaster
Cute Alert! Chocolate Covered Pretzels Inspired by the Runway

Leah Bourne
Two years ago Ali Borowick Zmishlany and her sister Lauren Borowick set out to reinvent chocolate covered pretzels with their Brooklyn-based company Fatty Sundays. Now the duo have a thriving gourmet chocolate covered pretzels business, and even custom make their signature dessert treat for weddings and events.
The duo got inspired by the fashions that have been coming down the Fall 2014 runways in New York City and Milan and created special fashion inspired chocolate covered pretzels just for us. Take a look, get inspired, and then head over to Fatty Sundays for your next sweet fix.
Just Cavalli - Runway RTW - Fall 2014 - Milan Fashion WeekJust Cavalli Fall 2014
A look from Just Cavalli’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the look.
Peter Som - Runway RTW - Fall 2014 - New York Fashion WeekPeter Som Fall 2014
A look from Peter Som’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.
Fausto Puglisi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2014Fausto Puglisi Fall 2014
A look from Fausto Puglisi Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.
Costume National - Runway RTW - Fall 2014 - Milan Fashion Week
Costume National Fall 2014
A look from Costume National’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.
prabal Cute Alert! Chocolate Covered Pretzels Inspired by the RunwayPrabal Gurung Fall 2014
A look from Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.
Runway images via Imaxtree. Pretzel images courtesy of Fatty Sundays.
