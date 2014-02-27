Cute Alert! Chocolate Covered Pretzels Inspired by the Runway

Two years ago Ali Borowick Zmishlany and her sister Lauren Borowick set out to reinvent chocolate covered pretzels with their Brooklyn-based company Fatty Sundays. Now the duo have a thriving gourmet chocolate covered pretzels business, and even custom make their signature dessert treat for weddings and events.

The duo got inspired by the fashions that have been coming down the Fall 2014 runways in New York City and Milan and created special fashion inspired chocolate covered pretzels just for us. Take a look, get inspired, and then head over to Fatty Sundays for your next sweet fix.

Just Cavalli Fall 2014

A look from Just Cavalli’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the look.

Peter Som Fall 2014

A look from Peter Som’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.

Fausto Puglisi Fall 2014

A look from Fausto Puglisi Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.



Costume National Fall 2014

A look from Costume National’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.

Prabal Gurung Fall 2014

A look from Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2014 collection, and Fatty Sundays pretzels inspired by the collection.

Runway images via Imaxtree. Pretzel images courtesy of Fatty Sundays.

MORE:

The 12 Best Burgers In America

The Gypset Travel Guide To Sayulita, Mexico