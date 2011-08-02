Chloe’s Fall Campaign is All About the Frolick

Chlo may be undergoing some changes what with Hannah MacGibbon being replaced by Clare Waight Keller, but the transition hasn’t affected the brand’s rep for pretty ad campaigns.

Fall 2011 features go-to ad girl Arizona Muse, joined by Sigrid Agren, Malgosia Bela and Zuzanna Bijoch in the brand’s covetable snakeskin prints of the season, shot by David Sims. The images are easy, breezy, ethereal and sun dappled. That 70s vibe still reigns for the Parisian based label, and those Marcie bags look almost as sweet as those reptilian heels. Amazing how an ad can make you want to buy stuff…