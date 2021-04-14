Yes, Chloe From ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Is on ‘The Circle’—Here’s How Her IRL Instagram Compares

Babes! Yes, Chloe from The Circle was also on Too Hot to Handle, another Netflix reality TV show where she won a grand prize of—drum roll please—a grand prize of $10.50. Will she win more on The Circle season 2? Well, it’s too soon to know that, but read on for an explainer on who Chloe is.

For those who haven’t watched The Circle before, here’s how the show works: The Circle, which is based on the British reality TV competition of the same name, premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. In the first episode, eight or so contestants—who are a mix of real people and catfishes—move into their own isolated apartments within The Circle building, where they can only communicate with other contestants via The Circle, a social media-like computer program that transcribes their messages into text.

Each week, the contestants are asked to rank their fellow contestants. The two highest ranked contestants are named “influencers” and have the power to “block” and eliminate another contestant from the Circle. One by the one, contestants are blocked until there is one contestants left, who is named the top influencer and is awarded $100,000.

Since its premiere, The Circle has been one of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows for its unique concept and competitive drama. Read on for what to know about Chloe from The Circle and why she didn’t join as a catfish.

Who is Chloe from The Circle?

Chloe Veitch is a 21-year-old fo Clacton, Essex, in the United Kingdom. The Circle isn’t Chloe’s first Netflix reality TV show. In 2020, she was one of 13 contestants on the service’s dating reality TV show, Too Hot to Handle, which saw a dozen singles from across the world live at a resort in Mexico as they looked for love. The catch: They couldn’t touch, kiss or have sex with each other. If they did, money would be taken away from the grand prize of $100,000. In the end, $75,000 was left and split between the 10 remaining contestants, which left each with $7,500.

In the premiere of The Circle, Chloe revealed that she left Too Hot to Handle with only $10.50, so it’s unclear how her grand prize was reduced so much. Chloe is also one of the original eight contestants on The Circle season 2 who joined in the first episode. In an interview with Us Weekly, Chloe, who entered the Circle as herself, explained why she didn’t come into The Circle as a catfish despite her previous reality TV fame. “I mean, to be honest, it was always going to be a gamble,” she said. “I wouldn’t have gone on The Circle as anyone else but myself because I know that is my strength — being who I am, the personality I have.”

Below is Chloe’s Circle profile:

“Don’t judge my occupations. I’m a real down to earth girls’ girl! Also a lover of empowering women. Been unlucky in love because there is no one that is on… MY CRAZY ENERGETIC LEVEL. #SendMeTheSorts.”

What is Chloe’s job and Instagram?

In her Circle profile, Chloe lists her job as “influencer” and tells the other contestants to not “judge” her for her “occupation.” On her Instagram, @chloeveitchofficial, Chloe lists her job as “TV personality” and “model.” Given her fame from Too Hot to Handle, she also has more than 1.4 million followers (and counting), which makes her the most Instagram famous contestant from The Circle season 2.

According to Capital FM, Chloe is also a pageant queen and was crowned the U.K. and worldwide winner of Top Models, the first pageant she ever entered, in 2019. Along with modeling, Chloe has also done some TV work. Capital FM reports that she worked as an extra for Channel 5’s Extreme Hair Wars in 2018. According to the site, she played an “exploding atom.”