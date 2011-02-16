Chloe, Slightly Less Glowing

Chloe ads are somewhat of an institution. Whenever I see an ethereal, glowing, feminine scene, I secretly add the white Chloe logo in my mind.

Hannah MacGibbons stuck with photographer Mikael Jansson for the Fall 2009 campaign, but this season things are a little darker and there are no flowers in sight. The models featured are Kasia Struss, Sigrid Agren, and Karlie Kloss- no more Anna Maria Jagodzinska and Toni Garrn. Marie Amelie Sauve styled the shoot, which took place in Spain in April.

What do you think of the new direction?

[fashionologie]