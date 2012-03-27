Chloë Sevigny And Opening Ceremony Might Be Doing Another Unisex Collection

For anyone who is a die-hard Chloë Sevigny for Opening Ceremony fan, you’ll be glad to hear that the ongoing collaboration will continue its legacy of creating definitive New York looks that ooze Downtown cool for at least awhile.

We quickly caught up with Ms. Sevigny herself last night at the Jeffrey Fashion Cares event (Jeffrey, as in that really fancy NYC boutique), to see if we might be able to get a feel for what this Oscar-nominated actress and style icon has in store down the line for her highly coveted Opening Ceremony collections.

“…We’re maybe thinking about doing pre-fall, another kind of unisex, boys and girls line, so we’re talking about that right now,” said Chloë. You might remember that back for the fall/winter 2009 season, this Party Monster‘s second-ever OC collection consisted of a unisex menswear line, wearable for gals too.

More recently, the Chloë Sevigny x Opening Ceremony x Vision Street Wear which came out just a short while ago also featured a handful of unisex styles, perfect for those looking to rock a ’90s skate wear vibe.

When asked about what trends the collection might be leaning towards to, Chloë responded with an honest response saying that she hadn’t started thinking about it yet, bursting into an understandable giggle by saying that she thinks she’s been kind of avoiding it (we can only imagine the amount of effort that goes behind each well-thought set of her drool-worthy duds).

“I have to get triggered. Maybe tonight, on the catwalk, I’ll be triggered with some sort of inspiration.”

The catwalk at last night’s Jeffrey Fashion Cares, the annual fashion fundraiser benefiting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community and those with HIV/AIDS, was only just a part of the evening’s activities, which also featured a huge charity auction with prizes ranging from designer gift set bundles to exotic vacation packages.

But this was not just any kind of runway show; it was an all-male runway event that featured tons of amazingly good looking dudes, with a few that only wore Speedo-like bottoms for a much approving crowd.

Sitting in the front row, the Proenza Schouler clad Sevigny was there last night as the event’s Honorary Chair, showing support for this year’s Jeffrey Fashion Cares Community Leadership Award recipient Terrence Meck, founder and executive director of The Palette Fund, who also happens to be a good friend of Chloë’s as well.

Hopefully Terrence is equally excited as us to see the next collaboration between Ms. Sevigny and Opening Ceremony.

Maybe Terrence and Chloë could even model the unisex collection too?!

Photo via BFA