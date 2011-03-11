StyleCaster
Chloe Sevigny, Liv Tyler & Opening Ceremony Celebrate Target

Alyssa
by
As if we ever need an excuse to go shopping, Opening Ceremony at Ace Hotel gave us a pretty darn good one last night, when it transformed into an elaborate pop-up shop to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Target Go International, and to launch its designer collective. The store was stocked with the 34-piece collectionconsisting of the most popular dresses from Target’s 17 past designer collaborationswhich includes Proenza Schouler, Luella Bartley, Thakoon, Rodarte and Richard Chai.

Friends and fans of Opening Ceremony and Target turned out in droves, and Michelle Trachtenberg, Olivia Munn and Lake Bell shopped along with the crowd. Chloe Sevigny and Liv Tyler arrived with OC owners Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, just in time to catch performances by Mia Moretti (with violinist Caitlin Moe), Sheila E. and Santigold.

Between the adorable clothes, the freeflowing drinks, the amazing music and snacks provided by John Dory Oyster Bar, Target threw a party that certainly rivaled any of those during Fashion Month. The Go International collective hits Target stores and Target.com on March 13, and judging by the pushing and shoving I witnessed at Opening Ceremony last night, you’re going to want to get on this one fast.

Chloe Sevigny with Carol Lim and Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony

Liv Tyler

Richard Chai and Thakoon Panichgul

Santigold

Lake Bell

Olivia Munn

Lake Bell

Michelle Trachtenberg

Bad News, a step team from the Bronx, which was featured in the Opening Ceremony video for Target Go International

Aziz Ansari

Liv Tyler

DJ Mia Moretti and violinist Caitlin Moe

Sheila E. gave a surprise performance!

Chloe Sevigny

