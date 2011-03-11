Chloe Sevigny, Liv Tyler & Opening Ceremony Celebrate Target

As if we ever need an excuse to go shopping, Opening Ceremony at Ace Hotel gave us a pretty darn good one last night, when it transformed into an elaborate pop-up shop to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Target Go International, and to launch its designer collective. The store was stocked with the 34-piece collectionconsisting of the most popular dresses from Target’s 17 past designer collaborationswhich includes Proenza Schouler, Luella Bartley, Thakoon, Rodarte and Richard Chai.

Friends and fans of Opening Ceremony and Target turned out in droves, and Michelle Trachtenberg, Olivia Munn and Lake Bell shopped along with the crowd. Chloe Sevigny and Liv Tyler arrived with OC owners Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, just in time to catch performances by Mia Moretti (with violinist Caitlin Moe), Sheila E. and Santigold.

Between the adorable clothes, the freeflowing drinks, the amazing music and snacks provided by John Dory Oyster Bar, Target threw a party that certainly rivaled any of those during Fashion Month. The Go International collective hits Target stores and Target.com on March 13, and judging by the pushing and shoving I witnessed at Opening Ceremony last night, you’re going to want to get on this one fast.