Chloe Sevigny Gets Serious in Harper’s Bazaar

Just few weeks after she was spotted courtside at a Knicks game with Jersey Shore‘s resident blow out Pauly D, it looks like Chloe Sevigny is back to her old retro-indie tricks.

For the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the 36-year-old (who knew?) dishes about her seemingly rebellious style, her former DIY twig fashions, and why she’s scared of the internet Google, especially. She also mentions a time she tripped in a pair of Balenciaga boots, resulting in an emergency room visit and a dentist appointment to fix her broken front teeth. Chloe still calls them some of her favorite shoes of all time. No hard feelings, I see.

Check out the flirtatious and borderline seductive (there’s lingerie!) as the Big Love star gets cozy in front of the camera with a West Coast-cool photo shoot, lensed by Cedric Buchet.