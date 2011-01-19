Chloe Pre-Fall: Would You Rock Paisley?

Chlo helped change the current trend game – are you sick of hearing minimalism, 70s, camel and sportswear yet? Yah, we’re not either. Hannah McGibbon has Chlo in her blood, having been Pheobe Philo’s assistant during its late 90s heydey – remember all those high waisted jeans and little white dresses paired with cowboy boots?

Since becoming queen bee, she’s ensured that she’s not losing any of the spirit of the true French woman that Chlo embodies, evidenced once again the Pre-Fall collection. It’s 70s, clean, there’s some camel, it’s certainly still sportswear, and in case you’re wondering the bags are sick. Yep, the kids are still all here, and no one wants them going anywhere anytime soon. This time there’s a color blocked poncho and a Mongolian fur coat. Has this French working woman gotten a shot at a weekend in Morocco?

Click through and let me know your thoughts on paisley.