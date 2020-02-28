The Chloe PFW Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Has Me Ready to Look Horse Girl Chic

Scroll To See More Images

With Paris Fashion Week fully underway, the new fall and winter trends are popping up at rapid speed. With all these chic must-haves for the colder months presenting themselves on the runway, there are bound to be a few surprising twists. After vigorously scrolling through all the looks from the Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Paris Fashion Week runway, I have realized we are about to be bombarded with one particular trend that’s slightly unconventional, at times controversial, and (I can’t believe I’m saying this.) oddly cool. I’m calling it Horse Girl Chic (patent pending?!) and you’re about to see it everywhere this fall and winter.

If I utter the phrase “horse girl,” most people conjure up an image of someone they knew in fifth grade who had books about horses on her walls and remarkably long, thick hair. Let’s be real: Horse girls are a very specific type of person, but rarely are they considered stylish or trendy. I guess designers are trying to find some justice for the horse girl, though, because horse girl chic clothing is taking over the runways—particularly during the Chloe PFW show.

The designer took classic horse girl vibes (long—almost too long—pants, equine details and chunky brown belts) and turned them into something truly wearable. The Chloe runway was filled with ensembles that bring back all that middle school horse girl nostalgia with none of the cringing. I truly don’t understand how this is all possible, but it is, and I’m weirdly here for it. But, because seeing is believing, go ahead and take a gander below at some of the most horse girl chic looks from the Chloe Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 runway. Yeehaw, I guess.

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Gigi Hadid, Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Chloe Fall/Winter 2020 Collection