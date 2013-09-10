Chloe Norgaard Talks New York Style (And Her Trademark Colored Hair)

https://www.youtube.com/lsGkaR97j-8

Let’s face it: The fashion industry is a very competitive world, and every model needs something to stand out that truly sets them apart from the pack—and continuously gets them booked for gigs. In Chloe Norgaard‘s world, aside from her killer figure and stunning face, it’s her ever-changing colorful hair. The reason behind it? She says it’s simple: “Rebellion, freedom, creativity—and the fact that I love colors!”

22-year-old Norgaard is one of our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers this year, and we interviewed her about what she thinks New York style is, and more specifically, what makes it so unique.

Watch the video above for more from Chloe Norgaard!

MORE MOST STYLISH:

50 Most Stylish New Yorkers

Courtney Love Talks New York Style and More

What is New York Style? The City’s Most Stylish Weigh In (Video)

Introducing StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish

Linda Fargo: “I Actually Berate Myself For Not Taking More Style Risks”

Marcus Samuelsson: “Dress Like You Would Create a Recipe”

Jennifer Fisher on Jewelry and Rihanna

Mia Moretti and Margot Dish on Music and Style

Natalia Kills on the One Thing She Would Never Wear

Fivestory Owner Claire Distenfeld: “Never Be Too Much of Anything”