Chloe Moretz Gets Retro Cute In Best Coast’s Stylish Video

Miss Chloe Moretz is becoming quite the little fashion darling! Not only did she snag her very own LOVE cover and get to have a slumber party-slash-pillow fight with Natalia Vodianova in Vogue, she’s the leading lady in Best Coast’s stylish new video for “Our Deal,” directed by the one and only Drew Barrymore.

With the help of stylist and fashion editor Alicia Lombardini, Drew created an eclectic Romeo & Juliet meets West Side Story tale that mixed together styles from Teddy Boys of the ’50s, ’70s punk rock, ’80s hip-hop influences and classic urban streetwear. Watch the duo behind the video’s fashion discuss their creation below, and try not to miss the sick gang jackets, heavy bling and neon converse & nails.