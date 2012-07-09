Chloe Moretz is Coming To a Mall Near You for Aeropostale

If you ever needed a reason to walk into an Aeropostale store at a mall near you, now you’ve got a good one: WWD reports that 15 year-old actress and burgeoning “It” girl Chloe Moretz will be the new face and brand ambassador of the teenage-targeted American retail chain store.

This will no doubt add some cool cred to a store that offers up basics and a few fast fashions (a.k.a. nothing too groundbreaking on the style front) at pretty affordable prices, thanks to Chloe’s own personal killer style, both on and off the red carpet.

“She’s extremely interested in fashion,” a spokesperson for the retailer told WWD . “She sits in the front row at all high-end fashion shows. She’ll judge contests for us and be the spokesperson for our Teens for Jeans campaign.”

While there are already a few images floating on the internet of the new campaign, the official Aeropostale website holds an exclusive video campaign preview, featuring Chloe in a handful of back-to-school appropriate outfits from what we’ll assume is the brand’s new fall collection.

The campaign starring the “Kick Ass” actress will officially launch in-store and online on July 16th, so don’t forget to mark your calendars.

[via Telegraph]