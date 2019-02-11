Chloe x Halle Wear Surprisingly Maximalist LBDs to the Grammys

What’s better than attending the Grammy Awards? Attending the Grammy Awards with your sister—with whom you share two nominations. Talk about talent running in the family. Sister duo Chloe x Halle’s 2019 Grammys looks were absolute perfection, especially considering this is their first time gracing the Grammys red carpet. The sisters arrived at their first ever Grammy Awards wearing instantly iconic black dresses with textured details. Good things really do come in twos.

Chloe and Halle Bailey make up the pop-infused R&B duo, and their red carpet debut was nothing less than fabulous. Chloe donned a floor-length black dress with gray paper-esque sleeves, while Halle looked spectacular in a black dress with a textured cloud-like top. Both outfits were seriously voluminous, and totally reminded us of art projects gone very right.

The dresses/suits/outfits weren’t the only aspect of the duo’s ensembles that made them stars of the red carpet. Chloe accessorized her look with sparkly long earrings, and Halle added large studded earrings to her already incredible outfit.

The sisters are nominated for two different awards: Best Urban Contemporary Album (for “The Kids Are Alright”) and Best New Artist. The Best New Artist category is seriously stacked this year, but Chloe and Halle are double your pleasure, double your star power. Chloe and Halle have been releasing music since 2013, and now that they’ve landed Grammy noms, there’s no way their music career is close to over. Plus, did you see their Super Bowl 2019 performance? These girls are killing it, and we’re just excited to be looking on while they do.