I’m Not Over Chloe x Halle’s White-Hot BET Awards Outfits

Scroll To See More Images

The year 2020 has been a whirlwind to say the least, but the entertainment industry is still moving full steam ahead—even if it means changing things up a bit. Though the BET Awards were a virtual event this year, celebrities were still red-carpet-ready. Chloe x Halle’s 2020 BET Awards looks were especially incredible (Is anyone surprised? Nope.), and thankfully the duo shared their ensembles on Instagram. Serving all the ’90s TLC vibes anyone could have ever wished for, Chloe x Halle stepped onto the virtual red carpet looking hotter than ever. Which—considering the sisters always look straight fire—is saying something.

The duo posed for the camera wearing white-hot ensembles that rival just about anything ever worn on a red carpet. Rather than go for the usual red carpet looks—like sexy gowns or chic patterned suits—though, Chloe x Halle chose to boast stringy tops and slouchy bottoms. Think the Backstreet Boys’ oversized pants meets early 2000s Britney Spears. Safe to say, the sisters looked like a platinum record waiting to happen.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an awards show without an outfit change. Chloe x Halle switched from all-white ensembles to all-black ensembles—with the caption “us vs. the world,” on Instagram. When two sisters look this good, there’s no doubt they’ll take over in no time. Consider me a fan for life.

If these two are leaving you wanting more, have no fear. Not only did Chloe x Halle dress to the nines for the BET Awards, but they also performed songs from their new album Ungodly Hour while wearing their incredible ensembles. You can check out (Read: drool over.) the performance below and start planning your upcoming night-out looks based on Chloe x Halle’s hot AF outfits. These sisters have me feeling blessed today.