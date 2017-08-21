Exes Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are ‘Hanging Out’ Again

If you needed further confirmation that love isn’t dead in Hollywood, it looks like Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz might be getting back together—or in the gossip circuit’s words, “hanging out.” According to sources for People, Moretz and Beckham, who dated from 2014 to 2016, are starting to see each other again one year after they split last May.

Reunion rumors sparked last week when The Sun reported that the exes were spotted arriving together at a party in Los Angeles. According to The Sun‘s eyewitnesses, Moretz confirmed the news herself, telling onlookers that the two had gotten back together.

“She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together,” the insider said. “It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key.” Adding more fuel to the fire, fans recently noticed that Moretz re-followed her ex and even liked a throwback photo of them together.

Their reunion comes a month after Beckham was photographed kissing pop singer Madison Beer. However, in an interview with AOL shortly after, Beer shot down rumors that the two were an item, claiming that they were “just friends.” Long story short, it looks like Beckham is a single man.

Though we can’t officially celebrate until Beckham and Moretz confirm the news themselves, we’re hopeful that love lives on in Hollywood—especially after seeing couples like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reportedly reunite last week, too.