Object Of Desire

Chloe Floral Print Bikini, $425, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

We’d never tell you to tuck your Missoni swim rags away, but perhaps it’s time to trade in the zig zags for a fresh floral print… Just for a few weekends!

Reason #2

Finding a white bikini that flatters is nearly impossible. But with a few beige undertones and some embellishments this two-piece is bound to impress… Didn’t you hear? Beige and white are the new black.

Reason #3

It’s time to start supporting the economy again! What better way to get started then with a little gift for yourself from Chloe.