Chloe, DVF, Marchesa, Stella McCartney & More: Hot White Gowns Designed For A Great Cause

“It’s always wonderful to be amongst women. I have yet to meet a woman who is not strong; I don’t think it exists,” Diane von Furstenberg said yesterday at WIE, the first-ever Women’s Inspirational Symposium. “Very often women are afraid to…let it out. But inside every woman is an enormous wealth of strength,” she continued.

The organization gathered to promote global awareness for safe motherhood, and finished with a Donna Karan-hosted rooftop runway show at Skybar. Amazingly enough, nine major female designers contributed white gowns to the cause. As each dress came down the runway, it was incredible to guess and then hear the female design powerhouse behind each unique look.

From Vivienne Westwood’s edgy, tied-up style column dress to Stella McCartney’s one-shouldered romanticism, it was hard to choose a favorite. Scroll through the photos and let us know in the comments which one you liked the most.

And for those who really love the dress all gowns are up for auction at CharityBuzz. You’ll feel great in the gown, and also knowing all proceeds go to the White Ribbon Alliance and The Urban Zen Foundation.

Gown by Stella McCartney.

Gown by Chloe.

Gown by Diane von Furstenberg.

Gown by Marchesa.

Gown by Catherine Malandrino.

Gown by L'Wren Scott.

Gown by Donna Karan.

Gown by Vivienne Westwood.

Gown by Vera Wang.

