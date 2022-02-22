Chloe Cherry Is Shaping Up To Be Euphoria’s Next Fashion Breakout Star

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been watching Euphoria this season, you’ve definitely wondered about Faye—the mysterious new character played by Chloe Cherry lurking wide-eyed in the background of a number of scenes. While the character development for Faye may be a little fuzzy at the moment, one thing is crystal clear: Chloe Cherry’s fashion off-screen is setting her up to be the show’s next standout style star.

Chloe Cherry got her start in the adult film industry back in 2015 and has a long list of IMDB credits to her name. Her Euphoria role is a breakout moment for Cherry in the TV world, and the show’s fans are loving her character’s contributions to the show.

As a result, Cherry’s Instagram following has increased by over 200K followers in the last month—and if you’re like me, you came for the show and stayed for her incredible wardrobe.

Off-screen, all of the Euphoria girls have different approaches when it comes to mimicking their characters’ iconic wardrobes. Alexa Demie chooses to dress very similarly to her character, Maddie, and Sydney Sweeney tends to do the opposite of whatever we might predict for Cassie.

Similarly to Euphoria’s overall aesthetic, Cherry’s fashion is eclectic, colorful and features at least a handful or two of glitter. As such, her personal style fall somewhere in between scripted and reality, as Faye is hardly the glam dresser the other girls get to portray on-screen.

Cherry’s style is especially appealing to both designers and her digital audience because she manages to wear pieces that are intentionally curated, while still looking playful and carefree. It’s as if the “I just threw this on” look had a stylist making it all work behind the scenes.

And in this case, many of the looks do have a stylist. Some of Cherry’s best outfit moments can be attributed to Tabitha Sanchez, who’s becoming one of the most sought-after stylists for young influencers and starlets looking to make their mark in the fashion world.

Her roster includes Chase Hudson, Cameron Dallas and Olivia Ponton. Cherry is a new addition to the line-up, and is off to a strong start.

Recently, Cherry has been flying with the fashion week frenzy. In New York, she was dressed in head-to-toe Dion Lee and sat front row at Maryam Nassir Zadeh. At the shows in London, she stunned in a gradient gown by Chet Lo and a crystal mini dress by David Kom.

My money is on Chloe Cherry becoming a front-row regular for seasons to come.

If you love watching a rise-to-stardom in action, I highly recommend following along with Chloe Cherry’s Instagram and TikTok accounts. By next season, you’ll be saying “I remember when” and wishing you could gatekeep Cherry’s account as secret fashion inspo.

For now, here are a few of her best looks to date.

Hot Wheels

Cherry posed in a quirky bright yellow “Hot Wheels” sweater for some down time during London Fashion Week.

Chic Stripes

This striped dress by Alessandra Rich was an unexpectedly simple outfit moment from Cherry. Alessandra Rich makes pieces that straddle the line between preppy and glam—celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Hailey Bieber and FKA Twigs are all notable fans.

Sheer Genius

Cherry wore a sheer skirt and cut-out sweater set to sit front row during New York Fashion Week. This look is the perfect example of how Cherry combines Euphoria-inspired fashion with more tailored pieces.

Casual Cool

Even off-duty, Cherry plays up fun fashion trends like pops of color and ultra-low-rise denim.