Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.”

Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you guys should really be paying attention to my sister. ‘Have Mercy’, her single that just came out is so amazing,” Halle says. “Also her album is going to be in the New Year, which we’re so excited for. Please look out for that.”

After the release of Chlöe’s album, she and Halle will start work on their third studio album, which will be inspired by the experiences they had while they were apart. (While Chlöe was recording her solo album, Halle was in Europe filming the live-action Little Mermaid.) “We’re definitely building up a lot of experiences for our next album,” Chloe says. “It’s so cool because we’re definitely finding ourselves right now and things that click with us. When we come back together, the music is going to be that much better.”

While Chlöe and Halle’s dream collaborations will always be each other, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other artists they’d like to work with. “My number one dream collaboration is always my sister, but there are amazing new artists we love as well. I love Summer Walker. I love Jhené Aiko. I love women who are really killing it right now,” Halle says.

Though Halle doesn’t have any immediate plans to release her own solo music, she teases that she has worked on her own music a “little bit.” “Right now, I’ve just been living since I’ve been home. I’ve been making music a little bit as well,” she says. “It’s this journey of just living life and seeing what happens. Falling in love and falling out love, building up all these experiences to have when you write. I’m just living and supporting my sister and my family right now. We’ll see what happens.”

As fans wait for Chlöe’s upcoming solo album, they can shop her and Halle’s first clothing collection with PINK, which launched in December 2021. “We’ve always loved PINK. We just love what they’ve stood for. It’s all about empowering you as an individual and feeling comfortable in your own skin,” Halle says. “When it came to the process of making our own clothing line, we were just like, ‘We want comfort and style.’ It’s about being comfortable but also cute. My sister works so hard. We both work so hard. We’re always in the studio, rehearsing. We always need outfits that are cute, presentable but comfy. Whether you’re in rehearsals or in the studio 24-hour sessions, whatever it is, when it came to this collection, that’s what we were thinking about.”

For the collection, which includes leggings, crop tops, turtlenecks and sherpa jackets, the sisters chose a color scheme of black and purple to represent their sisterhood. “I love how it’s purple and black because black is very slimming and sleek. We wear black a lot,” Chloe says. “But the purple also represents our sisterhood bond and royalty and how we are queens. We want women to feel powerful when they put it on and comfortable and easy and simple.”

As for their favorite piece from the collection, both Chloe and Halle agreed that the sherpa trench was the standout item. “My favorite piece from this collection would definitely be the sherpa jacket,” Chloe says. “It’s so warm and cozy. We can wear it at the airport, wear it right now. What I love about these pieces is you can dress them up and dress them down. We could literally go out in the same exact thing and go work out and do a spin class or the gym. Or we could just put on bling accessories with heels and have a night out on the town in New York City, where it’s really cold. I really like how they’re functional for everything.”

Chloe x Halle’s PINK collection is available here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.