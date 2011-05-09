Chloé Speaks: More on the Hannah MacGibbon Firing

The New York Times is getting to the bottom of the Hannah MacGibbon lay off and going to the source. Geoffroy de La Bourdonnaye, chief executive at Chlo explains, I think shes been extremely good for the house. She put the house back on track, no question about it. OK, that sounds like the review you get before a raise, so what happened? Que pasa, Chlo?

Turns out, perhaps it was less about Hannah than her replacement, Clare Waight Keller, who the Chief Executive said had the “dicipline” to do the job. “At Pringle, she showed that she can take a house out of a very narrow product range and put it on a global reach” and “You also have to know how to communicate very well within the house, de La Bourdonnaye explains. Apparently, Keller is also pregant with her third child, which is kind of nice for working mom’s everywhere.

These compliments can kind of be taken as digs at MacGibbon, but maybe I’m just the sensitive type. I just know I’d be all like, “um discipline? I’m disciplined, I brought your brand back into the spot light, I made you an “it bag” in a post-it bag era…and you fired me.” But, you know, that’s just me. I’m sure the new girl will do a fine job.