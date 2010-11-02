Chloë Sevigny Style: 14 Years Of Chic

Kids is one of those movies that totally effs you up, especially if you’re 16 and naive. The fact that a drug addled, AIDS centric film was Chlo Sevigny‘s first ever says a lot about this New York girl who garnered a Spirit Award for her inaugural performance she does not fear the edgy.
The Indie fave has seen her fair share of flicks since, including one of my hungover Sunday go-tos, The Last Days of Disco and the consistently glam freak out film American Psycho. Sevigny has also modeled and since become a designer courtesy of a line with downtown institution Opening Ceremony. And why? Because lady is a trendsetter, and few actually deserve that tired moniker, or “it” girl for that matter, another tired phrase she can’t seem to shake.
From furs to interesting denim to jumpsuits, new designers and vintage gowns, Chlo has influenced the way we look at fashion right now. She may not have established it alone, but her impact is not easy to deny.
Peruse almost 15 years of Chlo and go ahead and try.
1999 and the Boys Don't Cry premiere was all about the LBD, but her red lip fave was in effect early.
Working the jumpsuit almost 7 years before it hits runways at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2000.
A little wild at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2001, but you have to respect the mix of sheer and sequins.
Sporting a perm and driving gloves in 2002 at a Broadway opening. Chloë loves some retro.
2003, denim cutoffs and a blazer a pairing that would become ubiquitous a few years later.
Few besides the Sev can rock overalls and a fur stole simultaneously. (I decided I can call her the Sev btw).
At the 2003 Toronto Film Fest, Sevigny wore white Chanel and went for it with a white hair bow.
Have you died for this coat yet that Chloë wore in 2005 to a CFDA event?
The girl can do diffusion too: at the Viktor & Rolf launch of their collection for H&M in 2006.
For the record, I remembered that this was vintage YSL from the 2007 Golden Globes it's that sweet.
A Prada girl in Spain? Si, si in 2007.
Also in 2007, creating a fashion riot with this Lanvin top and nerd specs.
In Miami 2008, the then 32-year-old looks about 16 in a denim jacket a skater dress.
Chloë in Chloé and an utterly adorable hat to take in a day of polo in '09.
Most recently in August, the blond wore Lanvin pre-Fall, a stunning mini leopard, showing some stems.