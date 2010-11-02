Chloë Sevigny Style: 14 Years Of Chic

Kids is one of those movies that totally effs you up, especially if you’re 16 and naive. The fact that a drug addled, AIDS centric film was Chlo Sevigny‘s first ever says a lot about this New York girl who garnered a Spirit Award for her inaugural performance she does not fear the edgy.

The Indie fave has seen her fair share of flicks since, including one of my hungover Sunday go-tos, The Last Days of Disco and the consistently glam freak out film American Psycho. Sevigny has also modeled and since become a designer courtesy of a line with downtown institution Opening Ceremony. And why? Because lady is a trendsetter, and few actually deserve that tired moniker, or “it” girl for that matter, another tired phrase she can’t seem to shake.

From furs to interesting denim to jumpsuits, new designers and vintage gowns, Chlo has influenced the way we look at fashion right now. She may not have established it alone, but her impact is not easy to deny.

Peruse almost 15 years of Chlo and go ahead and try.