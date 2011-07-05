Chloë Sevigny Stood Steven Meisel Up When She Was Only 19

The New York Times did a little bio update on perennial “it girl” and Opening Ceremony collaborator Chlo Sevigny, and it was cute and all, and I like that the writer explains each of her outfits throughout the course of the interview process, but the the real read is the article’s link to a lengthy 1994 piece in the New Yorker about a then 19-year old Sevigny penned by Jay McInerney.

The article exists as a time capsule to the early 90s, complete with raves, E, Kids, Sassy editors, Sonic Youth videos, and corduroy overalls as well as people referring over and over again to Chlo as “the shit” and “super cool.” The highlight though, the thing that really solidifies that this girl was so not effing around, that she’s not a poser and that she might actually be the coolest girl ever is this:

A model agent booked Sevigny on a Steven Meisel shoot for Italian Vogue and the agent/writer, Walter Cessna, explains, “she never showed up. It was kind of a f*ck you thing. At the time I was pissed, but now I kind of admire it.” McInerney continues, “Chlo cheerfully admits to blowing off Meisel, one of the most important fashion photographers alive.”

The style icon was apparently always pretty badass. Plus, she was kind of homeless throughout the early 90s even though her parents had a house in Greenwich.

Photo: Chlo Sevigny in Sassy