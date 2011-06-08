Chloë Sevigny + Opening Ceremony Resort & A High School Gym

Chlo Sevigny is undoubtedly her (and Opening Ceremony’s Carol Lim and

Humberto Leon) most worthy advertisement. Between her lazer cut white and black leather ensemble at Monday night’s CFDA Awards and the off the shoulder soft black leather dress she wore for her final bow last night, most of the downtown kids, who already hold her once Sassy interning self only in the highest esteem, almost certainly have her recent resort collection on their collective wish lists.

Speaking of Sassy and the 90s, Sevigny and OC took the brand’s very first fashion runway to a sweaty high school gym in Nolita which was charming and retro and I can’t believe high school gyms still look like that. “We just have a lot more space now, more opportunities and freedom, like to put on the show. Thats why we wanted to do it this season, because the company has grown so much and we wanted people to be able to see the clothes,” Chlo explains.

As editors sat under basketball hoops, a range of models from the insanely cool Jenny Shimizu and Christina Cruz, to ingenues who probably took the G from Brooklyn to get to the show dodged in and out of folding chairs to showcase playful white mini dresses, red swim suits and bikini tops, cropped bustiers, more cut-away shoulders and eyelit peplum blouses. It was all very 90s and baby doll, with that cool girl edge that seems intrinsic to everything the brand does.

That 90s theme continued with a collaboration with a mainstay of the decade, Vision Street Wear, in the way of hats, bags and footwear. The rest of the footwear was decidedly ultra feminine including laser-cut eyelet leather boots and heels with tear drop shaped pearl embellishment. Those Chlo for OC shoes have a history of cult followers, and Resort’s are primed to have the same affect, “We wanted to do an updated kind of belle du jour something that could be worn kind of punky or alternative or really elegant to have them be versatile. I was also thinking a lot about early 90s, like Helmut Lang, thin, strappy,” Sevigny says.

The Resort collection will be available at Opening Ceremonys retail stores in New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo along with a selection of top tier global retailers beginning November 2011. Prices range from $45 for a printed denim beret, to $175 to $1100 for dresses.