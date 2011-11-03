Chloë Sevigny Covers Candy Mag Dressed As Terry Richardson

Three Words: Best Thing Ever. We know dressing up as Terry Richardson has been THE thing to do lately, but Chlo Sevigny totally nails it with her Opening Ceremony hipster-esque awesomeness via the cover of the latest Candy Magazine. The photo was obviously shot by Terry himself and Sevigny’s cheesy pose captures everything we love about the famous photographer and his gaggle of super-celeb fanboys and girls.



The issue is 368 pages long and will be available at Opening Ceremony. (Duh.) And might we suggest pre-ordering a copy? If Sevigny’s collaboration with OC is any indication, these mags won’t last long.

But wait, it gets better.

There’s also a small video teaser of the new Candy issue called Transsex & The City featuring Ladyfag (I know, so good!). So don’t get your panties in a twist, ’cause we’ve got a little transawesome love to tide you over until the magazine hits shelves. Scroll down to peek the video and let us know what you think in the comments section below!