Chloé Resort 2012 Lookbook: Jacqueline Lost in Paris

It’s that interim time for Chlo when Hannah MacGibbon is no longer designing and Clare Waight Keller hasn’t yet started, but the design team is doing rather stellar all on their own, if Resort 2012 is any indication.

Chlo is a brand with a completely formed aesthetic, you know it when you see it it’s elegant, a bit quirky, streamlined in shape, fun in fabrication (a green sequin suit!). Little white dresses remain a mainstay, a black ruffled mini is perfect, a long white ethereal dress maintains a girlish smirk and a ruffled shorts/green PVC jacket combo is stellar. With such a wide range, another brand might get lost, but Chlo knows who she is and we love her for it.

And even if you happen, for some crazy reason, not to love perfectly Parisian looks, just enjoy 35 pretty pics of Jacquelyn Jablonski.