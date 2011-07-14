Chloé Fall 2011 Lookbook: Hannah’s Chic Swan Song?

Hannah MacGibbon was officially ousted at Chlo as of June 1, when former Pringle of Scotland designer Clare Waight Keller took over – which is not to say that MacGibbon’s legacy isn’t living on for now. Fall 2011 is still all Hannah and the lookbook for the collection shows the girl knew what she was doing – most of the time.

The clean cuts and minimal silhouettes, modeled by Melissa Tammerijn, are lovely and a staple of the brand, with oversized trenches, heavy knits, expert cut trousers, leather A-line skirts, and wool coats in a palette of grey and black neutrals, with pops of lemon yellow and camel. A floral print dress screams wall paper a bit too much for my taste, but overall, I think it proves Hannah will be missed – perhaps, only until we see what Claire has in store.