Chipotle Revealed Its Exact Guacamole Recipe, People!

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, everyone’s favorite franchise—Chipotle, obv—released its guacamole recipe online, which means you can stop paying extra for the stuff, and just make it yourself. The recipe doesn’t include anything particularly groundbreaking (although they do reveal they use 48 avocados for every batch) and it only takes seven steps to complete, so check it out below!

You’ll need:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp lime juice

2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (finely chopped)

1/2 jalapeño, including seeds (finely chopped)

1/4 tsp kosher salt

The steps:

1. Choose the right avocado. It should feel squishy yet firm (like the palm of your hand), and be a nice dark green color on the inside.

2. Cut the avocado in half and the remove the pit

3. Scoop the avocados and place in a medium bowl.

4. Toss and coat with lime juice.

5. Add the salt and using a fork or potato masher, mash until a smooth consistency is achieved.

6. Fold in the remaining ingredients and mix well.

7. Taste the guacamole (over and over) and adjust seasoning if necessary.