The likes of Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart, and Lady Gaga may be among the best-selling magazine cover stars in the U.S. at the moment, but an entirely different crop of women move magazines in China.

According to a recent Women’s Wear Daily article “Who Are China Magazines’ Cover Stars?” Maggie Cheung, Fan Bingbing, Zhang Ziyi, and Li Bingbing, who may not be known much outside of China, are among the biggest stars in the country, and have been some of Vogue China’s biggest selling covers. Similarly actresses like Zhou Xun and Zhao Wei have performed well for Marie Claire China. And for Elle China, Chinese supermodel Shu Pei is a big seller.

While these women may not yet be international stars, considering China is the world’s most populous country, not to mention its increasing importance to fashion brands, it isn’t a far-fetched assumption that it’s only a matter of time before China’s stars become serious international stars that rival A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Charlize Theron.

Click through the gallery above to get to know China’s biggest magazine cover stars!