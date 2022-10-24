I Wore These Heels as a Bridesmaid for 24 Hours Straight & There Wasn’t a Blister In Sight

Scroll To See More Images

Anyone who’s ever been a bridesmaid know it’s a lot of hard work. Of course there are the fabulous parts, like seeing your best friend get celebrate love, reconnecting with your besties and partying the night away in a fabulous venue. But there are also a lot of early mornings, photo ops on your feet and making sure everything runs smoothly for the bride-to-be. Needless to say, you’re going to need a strong AF pair of heels to get you through the day, and let me tell you, being a bridesmaid is not the time to throw on that pair that looks great in Instagram photos but sends you hobbling in pain 30 minutes after slipping them on.

First there are a few things I look for when shopping heels that have the staying power to last all day. They need to be equally platformed, which is to say there’s a platform piece that rests underneath the toes. All fashionistas know that this is the only shoe design that allows you to stay comfortable while still wearing heels. Second, you need something with some traction on the bottom so you don’t go slipping and sliding on the aisle walk or on the dance floor. After wearing these Chinese Laundry heels for 24 hours (okay, from 10 AM to 12 AM!), I am a believer that bridesmaid shoes can actually be comfortable.

For my recent bridesmaid endeavor, the bride requested that we all wear nude shoes, and I found the perfect shade in these Chinese Laundry strappy platforms. Even though the shade is called dark nude on the website, I definitely found them to be neutral enough for my olive complexion. These heels also come in four other shades, including rose, black, red and grey. They run true to size, and I took my normal size in these. If you’re concerned about the ankle strap width, the strap is fully adjustable so you can make it as tight or as loose as you want.

Shoppers who reviewed this style definitely shared in my sentiment of how comfortable these heels are. “If you’re looking for the most comfortable go-to heel buy these,” wrote one shopper. “They have seen the bars, clubs, weddings, dinners, brunches, you name it,” they added. “I would wear them with everything because I love the height and they have never made my feet hurt the way so many of my other heels do.”

I must say, I have to agree. I wore them with a rust/copper colored bridesmaid dress and they were absolutely perfect. I loved the faux suede look of my Theresa heels, but if you want something in more of a patent finish, there are plenty of options, like this Go On block sandal that comes in nude, black and white.

I even brought sneakers to the wedding to change into “when my feet started to hurt,” but that legit never happened. I wore these babies all night without any discomfort at all. Plus, most bridesmaids dresses (if bought from a bridal boutique) are super long in length, and these platform styles help you avoid an expensive trip to the tailor. It’s seriously a win-win, no matter which way you look at it.