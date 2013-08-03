Want: A Party Shoe You Can Actually Party In (For Under $100!)

What: Sleek, two-tone ankle-strap sandals with a chunky heel fit for any occasion.

Why: Not only are black and white shoes de rigueur right now and for fall 2013, but the same can be said for the ankle-strap silhouette. However, the best part about these sandals has to be their modern chunky heel which can take us from the office to the dance floor without having to reach for our emergency pair of flip-flops.

How: The inherent versatility of these shoes means they’ll look equally amazing paired with a little black dress for a Saturday night out, or with cuffed boyfriend jeans and a fitted blazer for a stylish, office-appropriate look.

Chinese Laundry Balance Sandal, $99; at Piperlime