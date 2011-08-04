China’s Top Models Are Taking Over For Fall 2011

If you’re a true fashion fan, you should certainly know this crop of Far East faces by now. After Riccardo Tisci’s casting of all-Asian models at Givenchy’s Spring 2011 haute couture show and V Magazine’s much-hyped Asian issue to benefit the earthquake in Japan, these girls’ careers have skyrocketed, and that trajectory is continuing into Fall 2011.

For its September 2011 issue, Vogue China celebrates its heritage and its sixth anniversary by featuring six of the worlds top models (who all happen to be Chinese) in a series of gorgeous gowns by Gucci: Du Juan, Sui He, Fei Fei Sun, Liu Wen, Ming Xi and Shu Pei Qin, from left to right.

In a similar move, Hong Kong-based retailer Lane Crawford showcases almost the same crop of China’s top models — swapping out Du Juan and Sui He for Xiao Wen Ju — in its Fall 2011 ad campaign shot by Mert & Marcus. According to WWD, the retailer explains that the images “combine a stunning array from renowned international fashion brands with the strongest Chinese faces to create a fascinating and powerful shot.” We concur!

Do you prefer the glammed up Gucci shot for Vogue or the avant garde get-ups from the likes of Givenchy and Balenciaga for Lane Crawford?