StyleCaster
Share

Chin Chin! 3 Art Basel Miami Inspired Cocktails

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chin Chin! 3 Art Basel Miami Inspired Cocktails

Monica Burton
by
Chin Chin! 3 Art Basel Miami Inspired Cocktails
3 Start slideshow

The tenth edition of Art Basel kicks off on December 1st in Miami Beach this week. Down in sunny Miami, contemporary art aficionados will get to experience the works of over 2,000 artists.

Viewing all of that artwork, while exhilarating, will undoubtedly give rise to a need for refreshments. And by refreshments, we mean cocktails (of course).

There’s no better way to turn daytime gallery hopping into nighttime bar hopping than by sipping some Art Basel inspired cocktails.

Even if you can’t party in Miami, celebrate the tenth Art Basel at home with these Art Basel inspired cocktails featured in the slideshow above, thanks to our friends at Belvedere Vodka!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 3

RED Pomegranate Caipiroska:

1.5 oz (BELVEDERE) RED
1/2 oz simple syrup
3 bar spoons of pomegranate
3 wedges of grapefruit cut into chunks

Muddle fruit with simple syrup, add rest of ingredients and churn over crushed ice

RED Summer Breeze:

1.5 oz (BELVEDERE) RED
1/2 oz St. Germain Elderflower liqueur
2 oz apple juice
1 oz cranberry juice

Build over ice and garnish with an apple slice

RED Royale:

1.5 oz (BELVEDERE) RED
1/2 oz crème de casis
Top with Moet et Chandon Brut Imperial.

Stir Belvedere with crème de cassis. Top with Moet.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Kim Zolciak Vs. Kim Kardashian: Expensive Wedding Gown War

Kim Zolciak Vs. Kim Kardashian: Expensive Wedding Gown War

Promoted Stories

share