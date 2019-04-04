13 ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Theories to Look Out for in Season 2

Scroll To See More Images

Netflix’s Sabrina reboot has been one of its most talked-about shows, and with the release of its second season this week, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 theories have been nonstop. Does Sabrina have a twin? Will Harvey die? Is Sabrina’s father actually alive? These questions have been asked and argued by many on the internet, and we may finally have an answer once the second season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix on April 5.

A spin-off The CW’s just-as-mysterious Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka and Ross Lynch, has come into its own as one of the spookiest and scariest show in recent television. The show, based on the Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics, is far from its ’90s sitcom counterpart, though there are a lot of key similarities (more on that later). The series follows a half-witch, half-mortal named Sabrina Spellman who must decide between the human world and the magic world on her 16th birthday. As fans know (spoiler alert), she didn’t have to sacrifice either side, but that doesn’t mean that trouble didn’t ensue. Ahead, we look at the most talked-about theories going into The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2.

Sabrina Has a Twin

This theory comes from the premiere where Sabrina has a vision of her parents with two babies: one human and one half-human with hooves. There’s a theory that the human baby is Sabrina while the half-human baby is her twin who out there somewhere in the Sabrina universe. Why are fans so confident in the twin theory? Well, in season 3 of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a show also based on the Sabrina comics, Sabrina learns that she has an evil twin named Katrina who lives in South Dakota and banished to the Other Realm for doing horrible things. The twin exists because of the “Spellman secret”, which is that every Spellman has an evil twin. Could CAOS be following suit and was the hooved baby a clue to Sabrina’s twin in season 2?

The twin theme is also see in the season 1 finale of CAOS when Father Blackwood welcomes twin babies: a boy and a girl. He’s told that the twin girl was consumed by the boy when, in fact, Zelda kidnaps the girl to keep her safe. In the CAOS Christmas episode, released after season 1, Zelda sends the baby, which she’s named Leticia, to another witch after the situation has become too dangerous and complicated for her to house the baby herself.

Nicholas Scratch Is the Devil

Both Shipka and Lynch have teased that CAOS season 2 will deal a lot with Sabrina’s love triangle with Harvey and Nicholas. And though the season hasn’t started, fans are convinced that Harvey will be Sabrina’s endgame after season 2, and it’s because Nicholas is, literally, the devil. The theory comes from the character’s full name: Nicholas Scratch. Both his first and last name are nicknames for the devil: Old Nick and Mr. Scratch. Further, CAOS already has a connection to the devil in the character Daniel Webster who defends Sabrina in a trial against the Dark Lord. The plot and the character are inspired by the 1930s story, The Devil and Daniel Webster, which tells the tale of a farmer who sells his soul to the devil and is defended by Mr. Webster. In the story, the devil also calls himself “Mr. Scratch.”

Further, there have been a lot of eyes on two quotes from Nick: “Me, a name, I call myself” (which some believe is a nod to his name) and “You’re a rebel, Spellman. That’s how I like my witches.” (which some believe is a hint that he’s eviler than he leads on.)

Sabrina’s Father Is Alive—and the Dark Lord

This theory is a lot to handle. The first is that Sabrina’s father is live. And the second is that he’s the Dark Lord. The theory was first introduced on Reddit, where user @winterfoxes lists the reasons why they believe that Sabrina’s father, Edward Spellman, is the mysterious Dark Lord that everyone is communicating with—but viewers have yet to see on screen. The main reason is that Sabrina has been afforded more free passes than anyone, so there may be some favoritism at play. The second is Sabrina’s friendship with Nicholas and the devil theory explained above. The theory believes that the devil and the Dark Lord have a close relationship, which is why Nicholas is so interested in Sabrina’s father. There’s also explain why Hilda still has her powers after being excommunicated. The theory believes that is alive and watching over his family from afar.

Riverdale and CAOS Will Be Connected Through Familiars

Though they’re companion series, we haven’t seen a direct and significant connection between Riverdale and CAOS yet. Could season 2 be the time? In season 2 of Riverdale, there’s a scene involving a dead, bloody deer, which is hidden underneath a tarp in Farmer McGinty’s car as he drives Jughead and Archie to Greendale. He tells them to not look under the tarp. The same deer is later seen by Archie crossing the road. Now, flash forward to the last season of CAOS and the same-looking deer is killed by the Kinkles. It’s revealed that the deer is a familiar, a sort of spirit animal that accompanies a witch. This begs the question if the deer Archie saw is also a familiar and if Farmer McGinty will make an appearance in a future CAOS episode.

Hilda’s Boyfriend Is a Werewolf

In the season 1 finale, Hilda’s kind-of boyfriend Dr. Cerberus, kisses her and his eyes turn into a yellow-ish hue. It’s a hint that he’s not human. But if he’s not mortal, what is he? Well, this Reddit theory looks at his name: Cerberus, which is the name of a three-headed dog that guards the underworld in Greek mythology. So what does that mean? Well, the theory is that the doctor is either some sort of demon or a werewolf. The recent CAOS trailer also shows some sort of dog-like demon or werewolf, so it’s possible that could be Dr. Cerberus.

Salem Will Talk

One of the biggest differences between CAOS and the Sabrina the Teenage Witch sitcom is that her familiar, a cat named Salem, doesn’t talk. In an interview with IndieWire, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted that Salem may talk in the future, despite his muteness in season 1. “When we did the show, [he doesn’t speak] partly to project the horror tone,” he said. “That isn’t to say that Salem won’t talk in the future.”

This theory was furthered by Aguirre-Sacasa confirming that there will be a Salem-centric episode in season 2 titled “That Damn Cat,” which dive into the character’s backstory during the Salem Witch Trials in 1692. “We’ve definitely talked about doing a Salem-centric episode where we would learn more about his life,” he said.

Zelda Killed Sabrina’s Parents

We learn in season 1 that Sabrina’s parents died in a plane crash. But were they actually murdered? According to Reddit’s Limbo theory, Sabrina’s parents (or at least her mom) were murdered because they were seen in limbo, which is reserved for unbaptized babies and people who die before their time, which is another word for “killed.” Further, there have been many hints that Zelda knows more about Sabrina’s parents’ death than she leads on, which begs the question: Did she kill them? The theory is that Zelda killed her brother and his wife because the Dark Lord told her to. This may also explain why Zelda’s biggest nightmare is actually killing her sister, Hilda, which may be because of the guilt she has from killing her brother permanently.

Sabrina Will Resurrect a Riverdale Character

Another way a Riverdale character could make its way to Greendale is through a resurrection. In Afterlife with Archie, an Archie comic written by CAOS and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina accidentally causes a zombie apocalypse by resurrecting Jughead’s dog. Will she resurrect a Riverdale character in CAOS? Right now fans’ money is on Ben Button, who dies in Riverdale after jumping out a window but makes an appearance in CAOS as a pizza delivery boy. Though unconfirmed, there’s speculation that CAOS takes place a couple years before the events in Riverdale, which means a resurrection could happen after Ben’s death and that the character’s cameo wasn’t simply an Easter egg but a nod toward a future crossover.

Alice Cooper Is a Witch

If there’s anyone on Riverdale who could be a witch, it’s Alice Cooper. Fans on Tumblr discovered that the character has thrown out several witchy phrases like “witch hour” and “brew” (not to mention, she also saged Betty’s room while talkning about evil spirits), which could be a hint that she’s not completely mortal. Further, the recent season of Riverdale had Alice join a cult, where the members claim they can cause migraines and levitate babies. Is the cult actually a coven? Alice also has the signature Spellman blonde hair, so she could possibly be a Spellman too.

Sabrina Is the Anti-Christ

This theory believes that Sabrina isn’t half-witch, but half-demon. In the same fashion as the baby in American Horror Story: Murder House, the theory argues that Sabrina is the daughter of the human Diana Spellman and the Dark Lord, who inhabited Edward Spellman’s body. This may explain why Sabrina’s powers are so much stronger than other witches, despite only being half witch. This also adds to the theory that Sabrina will bring the Apocalypse, like the anti-christ does. In season 1, Ms. Wardell tells Uncle Jesse that Sabrina needs to perform an exorcism, which she describes as “apocalyptic.”

Luke Is a Witch Hunter

There’s a theory that Luke killed his witch ex-boyfriend and plans to do the same to Ambrose. The show suggests that Luke killed his ex’s familiar, so it’s possible that he killed his ex too. His parents’ suicide only adds to the suspicion. Though, like Ambrose, Luke has been established as a warlock, that doesn’t he can’t hunt his own kind. if season 2 explores the Kinkle’s witch-hunting history more, perhaps Luke will be included to further the story.

Dorothea Is a Demon

There’s a lot of mystery around Dorothea Putnam, Susie’s late grandmother, and why she’s so powerful. After Dorothea’s spirit arrived, Susie tried to steal from Hilda and Dr. Cerberus’s bookshop. Many believe that that wasn’t Susie, but the demon Dorothea possessing her. There’s also a theory that Dorothea was the demon in the well, who called to Susie to finish her dirty work. And while the whole Dorothea-Susie storyline could just be Ms. Wardell taking on a new appearance, fans are convinced that there’s more to the Putnam family than meets the eye.

Harvey Will Die

A lot of fans expected Harvey to die in the first season. In the comics, Harvey dies and is resurrected by Sabrina’s dad who takes over his body. We believe that something similar could happen in season 2—if a Kinkle resurrection didn’t already occur in season one with Harvey’s brother, Tommy, who becomes unresponsive after he’s resurrected from the dead. Still, look out for a zombie Harvey. It could happen.