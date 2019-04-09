10 ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Theories to Keep an Eye on After Your Binge

Scroll To See More Images

With CAOS season 2 officially over, fans are knee-deep in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 theories and predictions on what happens next. (Spoiler alert: if you haven’t seen The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part two, click out now.) The second season of Netflix’s Riverdale spinoff saw the end of Sabrina Spellman and Nick Scratch‘s relationship after Nick sacrifices himself to imprison Satan (Sabrina’s dad) in his body and is put under a sleeping spell by Ambrose and taken into Hell. (Again, if you haven’t seen The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2, this post includes major spoilers.)

Like part 1, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 2 ended with more questions than answers. Where is Father Blackwood? Will Sabrina and the rest of the Fright Club rescue Nick from Hell? Will Salem ever talk? These questions and more have been answered by CAOS theorists on the internet who have major ideas on what happens next in Greendale and beyond. According to Screenrant, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been confirmed for both a part 3 and part 4, and though we don’t know when season 3 will come out (theorists predict the release date will be Halloween, like season 1), we know that it will be filled with tons of mystery and devil-inspired lore. Oh, joy! Check out these Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 theories, ahead.

Season 3 Will Finally See a Crossover with Riverdale

There have been small hints at a crossover between CAOS and Riverdale over the seasons (such as a deer familiar in Riverdale and the possibility that Betty’s mom is a witch), but the most recent season of CAOS saw the most telling clue of all. In the second season, Harvey buys a copy of the Afterlife with Archie comic, which features a crossover between the Archie characters and Sabrina. With Sabrina heading to Hell (or the “afterlife) in season 3, there’s a big chance that this was a clue to a potential Riverdale–CAOS crossover. Finally!

“I would hate if there was no way possible for there ever to be a crossover. I think there’d be a great episode where the Riverdale kids hear about a haunted house in Greendale and try to break in and it’s Sabrina’s house. There’s totally a universe where that happens. Or now that we’ve got Sabrina and Riverdale, maybe there’s a standalone Afterlife movie or something that we can do combining both casts,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Elite Daily.

The Church of Night Will Rebrand as the Church of Lilith

Father Blackwood’s patriarchal rule over the Church of Night is over. After Lucifer demotes Father Blackwood and appoints Sabrina as the new High Priestess, Father Blackwood, enraged at his replacement, tries to poison everyone in the Church of Night before fleeing with the twins where he can’t be found. So who is the new High Priest or High Priestess? In the end, it’s Zelda, who appoints herself after Sabrina turns it down and Lucifer is imprisoned in Hell. Now, with no Dark Lord to worship, the show suggests that the Church of Night will rebrand as the Church of Lilith after Lilith (in the body of Ms. Wardwell) saves the day as the one who takes Lucifer into Hell. After two seasons of Father Blackwood’s sexist and misogynistic rule, this makes sense as a way for the witches of the show to take control.

Lucifer Will Die by the Spear of Languinus

Though Lucifer is imprisoned, he isn’t dead, so he will for sure return in season 3 when Sabrina and the Fright Club travel to Hell to rescue Nick. This means that Sabrina and Co. will have another chance at killing him. Lucifer reveals in their first try that the only way to kill him is with the Spear of Languinus, which has yet to make an appearance in the show. Reddit user dtlv5813 theorizes that the spear will be used in the series finale to kill Lucifer for good. Still, another user, RosieKiss, theorizes that the spear will be used—but not to kill Lucifer. The user predicts that the spear will kill Nick, which will release Lucifer and give him some way to escape.

The Next Villain Will Be God

Season 2 saw the introduction of angels who traveled to Greendale to mass-murder the town’s witches and rid them of their sins. After Sabrina kills the angels with her divine powers, we don’t hear from them again, but there’s a high chance that more angels will return in season 3 with their leader, God. After Sabrina kills Lucifer, Reddit user MartynLann theorizes that God will be the show’s next big villain, which would be an excellent way for the show to transition to its next mystery. Fans believe that this was also hinted in Harvey’s Tarot Card reading, which saw the mention of “Great Old Gods” and powers beyond Satan.

Father Blackwood Is Hiding in Hell

One of the biggest questions after season 2 is: Where is Father Blackwood? Prudence and Ambrose are on a mission to find him, murder him and rescue Prudence’s half-brother and sister. But where is he? One theory by Reddit user Aullik predicts that Father Blackwood is in Hell, thinking that he’s safe there since Lucifer was on Earth the last time he saw him. He will, of course, be awakened with a rude surprise when he learns that Lucifer is back in Hell. If Father Blackwood is in Hell, this would be a good way for the Fright Club to reunite with Ambrose and Prudence on a dual mission to travel to Hell.

Sabrina’s Mom May Not Be Mortal

The final season of CAOS part 2 saw Sabrina make a joke about how she may need to look into her mom’s history. The joke was innocent, but it could also be a clue that Sabrina’s late mom, Diana Spellman, may not be a complete mortal, like everyone assumed. There’s another hint at this when Sabrina is described as the “baby of a witch, mortal and infernal blood,” which made fans wonder how Sabrina could be a witch if Lucifer is her real father. Could this mean that Diana was also a half-witch, half-mortal and that there was a relative down the line who was a secret witch? Who knows, but there for sure is something special about Diana.

Sabrina No Longer Has Her Divine Powers

Sabrina was the most powerful witch of the Church of Night (and the universe, TBH) for a couple episodes when she died and was reborn with divine powers, thanks to Satan as her father. But when Sabrina sacrifices her powers to stop the apocalypse and is given them back by Lilith in the season 2 finale, fans have pointed out that Lilith specified that she was giving back Sabrina her “witch powers”—not the divine Satan ones. “I think it was just her full witch powers, but I like to think her ‘divine’ powers are probably dormant or some other. Cause even though she’s half mortal, she’s still the daughter of Lucifer Morningstar,” Reddit user TVMoviejunkie wrote. This would make sense as Sabrina’s divine powers were a little too powerful and it wouldn’t be much of a challenge for her to battle the demons in Hell if she had them. “Maybe she would be too powerful in that way, I mean she could even create that satan illusion and resurrect anyone…there wouldn’t be enemies that phase her,” another Reddit user wrote.

Sabrina’s Twin Lives in Hell

Season 2 also saw the return of the twin theory: The idea that Sabrina has a twin after a flash back to Lucifer showed her parents with two children, one human-looking and the other with hooves as feet. (There is also a theory that Sabrina has an evil twin based on a storyline in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which revealed that each Spellman has an evil twin.) Though the twin idea was hinted in “The Mandrake”, it wasn’t fully revealed. Reddit user Shitface4 predicts that the creators will reserve the twin twist for season 3, where it’s revealed that Sabrina’s twin has been living in Hell this entire time. Fans predict that this twin, named Sabrina Morningstar (after her father, Lucifer), will be more loyal to Satan and prove to be a problem for Sabrina on her mission to kill Lucifer and rescue Nick.

Sabrina Will Rescue Nick—But He Will Still Be Satan

The big question into CAOS season 3 is: Will Sabrina rescue Nick? Some fans say yes, but not in the way she hopes. Reddit user Roastthewitch theorizes that Sabrina will rescue Nick from Hell in season 3, only to find out that Satan was still in his body and that he was pretending to be Sabrina’ boyfriend so she could bring him back to Earth. “I can actually see a future situation where Nick and Sabrina continue dating and then it’s later revealed that Satan was the one controlling Nick’s body all along,” the user wrote.

Salem Will Have a Bigger Role in Season 3

Aguirre-Sacasa teased in an interview with IndieWire that season 2 may include a Salem-centric episode similar to the CAOS’s similar Salem-centric comic book issue, “That Damn Cat.” With Kiernan Shipka’s allergy to cats an the show’s focus on horror instead of comedy (which is why Salem doesn’t talk in the show), there hasn’t been much of the cat. But there was a clue in the season finale that hinted at Salem’s bigger role. It’s when Sabrina and the Fright Club are talking about their next mission in Hell and Sabrina almost leaves out Salem on her mission. When Salem meows, Sabrina is reminded to include him, which may be a hint that Salem will prove useful for the fright club on their quest to defeat Satan. Could we finally see that Salem-centric episode? Here’s to hoping.